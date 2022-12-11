Mercedes-Benz has vowed to make electric cars in Thailand

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 11, 2022

Thailand would act as Mercedes-Benz's e-car export hub for Asia and other regions

Mercedes-Benz has already manufactured an EQS 500 electric sedan in Thailand

Mercedes-Benz becomes the latest car brand to enter Thailand for EV production

Mercedes-Benz's plan to produce EVs in Thailand coms after it signed an agreement to import electric cars in the country

Mercedes-Benz will receive a slew of benefits like lower import duties and excise taxes for each EVs brought in Thailand till 2023

Mercedes-Benz's move comes a few days after Tesla announced to make EVs in Thailand

Mercedes-Benz, Tesla's move in Thailand comes at a time when Chinese EV makers are finding increasing footprint in the region

Mercedes-Benz is yet to confirm which are the EV models that will be built in Thailand

The EQS flagship electric sedan could be one of the models to enter production in Thailand
