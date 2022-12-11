Thailand would act as Mercedes-Benz's e-car export hub for Asia and other regions
Mercedes-Benz has already manufactured an EQS 500 electric sedan in Thailand
Mercedes-Benz becomes the latest car brand to enter Thailand for EV production
Mercedes-Benz's plan to produce EVs in Thailand coms after it signed an agreement to import electric cars in the country
Mercedes-Benz will receive a slew of benefits like lower import duties and excise taxes for each EVs brought in Thailand till 2023
Mercedes-Benz's move comes a few days after Tesla announced to make EVs in Thailand
Mercedes-Benz, Tesla's move in Thailand comes at a time when Chinese EV makers are finding increasing footprint in the region
Mercedes-Benz is yet to confirm which are the EV models that will be built in Thailand
The EQS flagship electric sedan could be one of the models to enter production in Thailand