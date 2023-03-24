Mercedes-Benz had a safety vehicle 50 years ago!

Mercedes-Benz, in 1973, brought an Experimental Safety Vehicle ESF 22 which was mainly used for testing
This car was based on Mercedes-Benz S-Class of the 116 model series
So, why did Mercedes-Benz build this?
In 1970s, road accident in western countries reached saw a significant rise in numbers
This happened to because the density of traffic registered a growth back then
The US Department of Transportation (DOT) established the Experimental Safety Vehicle Programme
This created to develop new automotive safety standards for all manufacturers
This car provided important information for safety technologies such as Restraint systems, ABS anti-lock braking system, headlamp wipers and bodyshell measures