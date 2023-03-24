Mercedes-Benz had a safety vehicle 50 years ago!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 24, 2023

Mercedes-Benz, in 1973, brought an Experimental Safety Vehicle ESF 22 which was mainly used for testing

This car was based on Mercedes-Benz S-Class of the 116 model series

So, why did Mercedes-Benz build this?

In 1970s, road accident in western countries reached saw a significant rise in numbers

This happened to because the density of traffic registered a growth back then

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) established the Experimental Safety Vehicle Programme

This created to develop new automotive safety standards for all manufacturers

This car provided important information for safety technologies such as Restraint systems, ABS anti-lock braking system, headlamp wipers and bodyshell measures
