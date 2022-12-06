Mercedes-Benz doubles its electric drive production 

Mercedes-Benz is continuing its work in electrification relentlessly
The luxury automaker is consistently focusing on its global production network of EVs
The brand's Stuttgart-Unterturkheim factory is now setting the goal...
...to double production from 2024
The factory already manufactures battery and axles for plug-in hybrids and Mercedes EQ cars
Mercedes-Benz says the transformation of the plant to meet the goal is going on with great strides
Construction of the new assembly lines will begin from next year
Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems is responsible for the entire drive portfolio