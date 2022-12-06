Mercedes-Benz doubles its electric drive production 

Mercedes-Benz is continuing its work in electrification relentlessly

The luxury automaker is consistently focusing on its global production network of EVs

The brand's Stuttgart-Unterturkheim factory is now setting the goal...

...to double production from 2024 

The factory already manufactures battery and axles for plug-in hybrids and Mercedes EQ cars

Mercedes-Benz says the transformation of the plant to meet the goal is going on with great strides 

Construction of the new assembly lines will begin from next year

Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems is responsible for the entire drive portfolio
