Mercedes-Benz created world’s first sports car with safety body

Mercedes-Benz presented the 230 SL model at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1963
This car replaced the premium automaker's two models at the same time, the 300 SL Roadster and the 190 SL
Sixty years ago, this two-seater touring car offered high performance
The car got a nickname called Pagoda
This classic Mercedes featured an M 127 six-cylinder engine which was based on the M 180 engine of the 220 SE
The power unit produced 150 hp
The Pagoda was able to touch 100 kmph from standstill in 11.1 seconds
Mercedes-Benz used the 230 SL in motorsport
The car also won the third place in a long-distance rally