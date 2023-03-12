Mercedes-Benz created world’s first sports car with safety body

Mercedes-Benz presented the 230 SL model at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1963

This car replaced the premium automaker's two models at the same time, the 300 SL Roadster and the 190 SL

Sixty years ago, this two-seater touring car offered high performance

The car got a nickname called Pagoda

This classic Mercedes featured an M 127 six-cylinder engine which was based on the M 180 engine of the 220 SE

The power unit produced 150 hp

The Pagoda was able to touch 100 kmph from standstill in 11.1 seconds 

Mercedes-Benz used the 230 SL in motorsport

The car also won the third place in a long-distance rally
