The German luxury car brand has announced a price hike across its entire lineup
Price hike will be effective from January 2025
Mercedes-Benz cars will see a price hike by 3%
With this, the price hike will be ranging between ₹2 lakh and ₹9 lakh, depending on different cars and their variants
The GLC will see price hike of ₹2 lakh
Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine will see a price hike of ₹9 lakh
Mercedes-Benz will also offer price protection until 31st December, 2024
The OEM attributed this price hike move to increased raw material costs, inflation etc
It is to see how this price hike impacts Mercedes-Benz's sales