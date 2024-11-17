Mercedes-Benz cars are all set to be costlier in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 17, 2024

The German luxury car brand has announced a price hike across its entire lineup

Price hike will be effective from January 2025

Mercedes-Benz cars will see a price hike by 3%

With this, the price hike will be ranging between 2 lakh and 9 lakh, depending on different cars and their variants

 Check product page

The GLC will see price hike of 2 lakh

Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine will see a price hike of 9 lakh

Mercedes-Benz will also offer price protection until 31st December, 2024

The OEM attributed this price hike move to increased raw material costs, inflation etc

It is to see how this price hike impacts Mercedes-Benz's sales
Check more on Mercedes-Benz price hike
Click Here