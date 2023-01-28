Mercedes-Benz brings Level 3 autonomous driving in this country

Published Jan 28, 2023

Mercedes-Benz finally brings its certified SAE Level 3 automated driving to the United States

The automaker inaugurates the service in the state of Nevada first

This autonomous driving technology will come in standard-production vehicle authorised for use on public freeways of the US

This self-driving option will feature in 2024 Mercedes‑Benz S-Class and EQS Sedan models

The models will be delivered to owners in the second half of 2023

The Drive Pilot system is built on the surround sensors of the Driving Assistance Package along with additional sensors

It includes LiDAR as well as a camera in the rear window of the models

The control buttons to activate the self-driving system are located in the steering wheel rim

The autonomous driving set up can take over the dynamic driving task, up to the speed of 64 kmph
