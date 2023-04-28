Mercedes-AMG S-Class gets fancy Manufaktur customisation option

Mercedes-AMG S-Class, one of the luxury automaker's powerful models, can now be personalised as per a customer's wish
One can upgrade the premium model with the help of Manufaktur range
This customisation plan offers solid exterior colours such as mystic blue metallic, olive metallic and much more
The interior package for this range includes the front and rear seats finished in exclusive nappa leather
One can also opt for a matte finish exterior colour which includes night black magno and kalahari gold magno
The steering wheel in the cabin also comes wrapped in nappa leather and is colour‑coordinated with the respective interior hue
This luxury performance-oriented car has a 4.0-litre V8 engine located at the front along with an electric motor placed at the rear
It generates a power output of 802 hp and 1,430 Nm of torque