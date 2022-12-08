The AMG GT2 comes complementing both GT3 and GT4 models from the Mercedes-AMG
The car gets a look that is insanely suave and aerodynamic, visible from side profile
The car gets sleek LED lights, huge rear wing, quad exhausts among other design elements
The AMG GT2 runs on large black alloy wheels wrapped with low-profile tyres, while the brake callipers come wearing body colour
Besides enhancing the aerodynamic efficiency, the huge rear wing also gives the AMG GT2 an insanely aggressive appearance
The cockpit looks relatively clean and blends modern technology with basic instruments like sports steering wheel, digital display
Other elements inside the all-black cockpit include bucket seats, a host of carbon-fibre elements on different location
Mercedes-AMG has built some spectacular mean machines but the AMG GT2 is claimed as its most potent homologated race car ever
The AMG GT2 claims to deliver 707 hp maximum power and 800 Nm peak torque