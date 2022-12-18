Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance comes with world's most powerful engine

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 18, 2022

Mercedes-Benz is calling Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance a game changer

The reason being the engine which the brand claims to be the world's most powerful four-cylinder engine  

This 2.0-litre engine is located at the front with an electric motor on the rear axle give the car... 

...a massive power output of 680 hp

This performance-oriented hybrid AMG model comes with technology transfer from Formula 1 as well 

The hybrid setup produces a maximum torque of 1,020 Nm 

Now, that's some power!

The interior offers MBUX infotainment system that includes various AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance can sprint to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds 
Know more about Mercedes-Benz
Click Here