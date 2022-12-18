Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance comes with world's most powerful engine

Mercedes-Benz is calling Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance a game changer
The reason being the engine which the brand claims to be the world's most powerful four-cylinder engine
This 2.0-litre engine is located at the front with an electric motor on the rear axle give the car...
...a massive power output of 680 hp
This performance-oriented hybrid AMG model comes with technology transfer from Formula 1 as well
The hybrid setup produces a maximum torque of 1,020 Nm
Now, that's some power!
The interior offers MBUX infotainment system that includes various AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance can sprint to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds