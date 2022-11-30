Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Nov 30, 2022

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch its GLB SUV in India

Often called the 'Baby GLS', the GLB packs three rows of seating inside its cabin

In terms of proportions, the GLB is largely similar to the hot-selling GLC model

The SUV though has its own unique styling elements which are slightly understated

The GLB will be offered in three broad trims - GLB 200, GLB 220d & 220d 4MATIC 

GLB 200 has 163hp and offers 250 Nm of torque. The 220d offers 190hp & 400 Nm of torque

The cabin highlights include two 10.1-inch display screens, ambient lights, sunroof, multiple charging points, among others

The GLB will be launched along with its all-electric counterpart - EQB
