Mercedes EQB to break cover in India: What to expect?

Auto
Published Nov 21, 2022

Mercedes-Benz is all set to take the covers off the EQB electric SUV in India

EQB will be the fourth EV from Mercedes in India, to be launched on December 2

Mercedes EQB will be the first 7-seater luxury EV in India

The third row of the EQB electric SUV can seat up to two passengers

The second and third row can be flattened to expand the boot space of the EQB

Packed with a 66kWh battery, EQB promises a range of over 400 kms on single charge

It offers 228 hp of power and can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 6 seconds

Mercedes claims the EQB can recharge up to 80 per cent in just 32 minutes

Mercedes is expected to drive in the EV in two variants - the EQB 300 and EQB 350
