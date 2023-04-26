Mercedes-Benz launched the new E-Class for the global markets on April 26
It is one of the most tech-loaded Mercedes cars, certainly the most advanced E-Class ever
The new E-Class comes with the latest MBUX system
It also offers a separate digital display for the front row passenger
One can install third-party apps like TikTok, Angry Birds and Zoom. It also offers a selfie camera and video recording
The E-Class 2024 is longer than its predecessor with a wheelbase of 2,961 mm
Its design has been inspired from the EQ family of electric cars from the German auto giant
Longer wheelbase promises more space inside for all occupants
Mercedes is also offering level 4 ADAS and AI technology with the new E-Class