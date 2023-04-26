This luxury sedan will come with TikTok app and a selfie camera

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 26, 2023

Mercedes-Benz launched the new E-Class for the global markets on April 26

It is one of the most tech-loaded Mercedes cars, certainly the most advanced E-Class ever

The new E-Class comes with the latest MBUX system

It also offers a separate digital display for the front row passenger

 Check product page

One can install third-party apps like TikTok, Angry Birds and Zoom. It also offers a selfie camera and video recording

The E-Class 2024 is longer than its predecessor with a wheelbase of 2,961 mm

Its design has been inspired from the EQ family of electric cars from the German auto giant

Longer wheelbase promises more space inside for all occupants

Mercedes is also offering level 4 ADAS and AI technology with the new E-Class
Check out when this luxury sedan will hit the Indian shores
Click Here