Mercedes cars to have 'supercomputers'

Mercedes has teamed up with Google for navigation, promises 'super computer-like performance' in all its cars with automated driving sensors
Mercedes aims to earn big bucks from in-car technology
A new operating system will be rolled out in its vehicles in 2024
Mercedes generated over one billion euros ($1.06 billion) from software-enabled revenues in 2022
Collaboration with Google would allow Mercedes to offer traffic information and automatic rerouting in its cars
Drivers will also be able to watch YouTube on the cars' entertainment system
All vehicles on Mercedes' upcoming modular architecture platform will also have so-called hyperscreens