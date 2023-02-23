Mercedes cars to have 'supercomputers'

Published Feb 23, 2023

Mercedes has teamed up with Google for navigation, promises 'super computer-like performance' in all its cars with automated driving sensors

Mercedes aims to earn big bucks from in-car technology

A new operating system will be rolled out in its vehicles in 2024

Mercedes generated over one billion euros ($1.06 billion) from software-enabled revenues in 2022

Collaboration with Google would allow Mercedes to offer traffic information and automatic rerouting in its cars

Drivers will also be able to watch YouTube on the cars' entertainment system

All vehicles on Mercedes' upcoming modular architecture platform will also have so-called hyperscreens
