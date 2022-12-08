Meet this modified Royal Enfield Electra that will last forever!

TNT Motorcycles has extensively customized a Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI
The bike has been created into a memorabilia as requested by the client
The bike is made of Stainless Steel (SS 304) and aluminium so that it remains rust-free and lasts longer
The body panels are made up of aluminium and then polished and clear-coated
The Electra has been modified as a combination of Old School Café and Board Tracker
The chassis is all-new and is custom made that is also fabricated in SS 304
TNT Motorcycles also made some custom parts in stainless steel such as grips
The shop has given subtle brass decorations on the engine, logos and exhaust tip
The saddle, wiring covers and cable covers are finished in tobacco nappa leather