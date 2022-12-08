Meet this modified Royal Enfield Electra that will last forever!

Published Dec 08, 2022

TNT Motorcycles has extensively customized a Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI

 The bike has been created into a memorabilia as requested by the client

The bike is made of Stainless Steel (SS 304) and aluminium so that it remains rust-free and lasts longer

The body panels are made up of aluminium and then polished and clear-coated

The Electra has been modified as a combination of Old School Café and Board Tracker

The chassis is all-new and is custom made that is also fabricated in SS 304

TNT Motorcycles also made some custom parts in stainless steel such as grips

The shop has given subtle brass decorations on the engine, logos and exhaust tip

 The saddle, wiring covers and cable covers are finished in tobacco nappa leather
