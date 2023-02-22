Meet the SUV of electric scooters: 10 things to know about the new River Indie

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup River has launched the Indie electric scooter and calls it the ‘SUV’ of scooters.
The River Indie electric scooter gets bulbous bodywork and rides on 14-inch alloy wheels, which give the model a more commanding riding position and easy manoeuvrability over different terrains.
The twin beam headlamps give the model a signature look while the safeguards protect the bodywork on the e-scooter. The model also comes with 43 litres of under-seat storage and a 12-litre front glovebox.
The River Indie also gets Lock & Load pannier stays on either side, which can be customisable as well.
Power comes from an electric motor tuned for 6.7 kW (8.9 bhp) and 26 Nm of peak torque. 0-40 kmph comes up in 3.9 seconds and the Indie claims a top speed of 90 kmph.The kerb weight is yet to be revealed.
The Indie has a grade-ability of 18 degrees and comes with 3 riding modes - Eco, Ride and Rush.
River promises a high-contrast colour display for great visibility and two USB charging ports. The Indie also comes with a reverse parking assist.
The Indie gets a 4 kWh battery with a claimed range of 120 km and can be charged up to 80 per cent in 5 hours with a standard charger.
The River Indie e-scooter is priced at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom), which pits it against the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Vida V1 and the likes.