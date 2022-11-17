McLaren finally comes to India!

McLaren has launched its India operations and inaugurated it's first showroom in Mumbai
The showroom, represented by Infinity Cars, is backed by a dedicated service center
It also showcased the McLaren 765LT Spider at the showroom
The model offers 765PS of power and 800Nm of torque.
It takes 11 seconds to open and stow the electric retractable hard top
McLaren gradually plans to bring the full breath of its model range here
The line-up will include 720S in Coupe and Spider variants
It plans to bring the Artura high-performance hybrid by early 2023
It will be brought to the country as a Completely-Built-Up (CBU) unit