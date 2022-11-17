McLaren finally comes to India!

Nov 17, 2022

McLaren has launched its India operations and inaugurated it's first showroom in Mumbai

The showroom, represented by Infinity Cars, is backed by a dedicated service center

It also showcased the McLaren 765LT Spider at the showroom

 The model offers 765PS of power and 800Nm of torque.

It takes 11 seconds to open and stow the electric retractable hard top

McLaren gradually plans to bring the full breath of its model range here

The line-up will include 720S in Coupe and Spider variants

It plans to bring the Artura high-performance hybrid by early 2023

It will be brought to the country as a Completely-Built-Up (CBU) unit
It will be made available in limited numbers
