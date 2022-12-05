The 450 Rally is purpose built to take on world's toughest multi-stage cross country event
The motorcycle weighs just 139 kgs
The motorcycle gets twin vertically stacked projector headlamps
KTM is using carbon fibre elements to keep the weight down
There is fully adjustable suspension in the front as well as at the rear
The body panels have been designed so that the motorcycle stays as slim as possible
There are several elecronic aids on offer
The 450 Rally gets Motorcycle Traction Control, navigation and gyroscope
There is also quickshifter, off-road ABS and a lot more on offer