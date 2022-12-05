Maztthias Walkner's KTM 450 Rally showcased at IBW

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 05, 2022

The 450 Rally is purpose built to take on world's toughest multi-stage cross country event

The motorcycle weighs just  139 kgs

The motorcycle gets twin vertically stacked projector headlamps

KTM is using carbon fibre elements to keep the weight down

There is fully adjustable suspension in the front as well as at the rear

The body panels have been designed so that the motorcycle stays as slim as possible

There are several elecronic aids on offer

The 450 Rally gets Motorcycle Traction Control, navigation and gyroscope

There is also quickshifter, off-road ABS and a lot more on offer
To know about KTM 890 Adventure R showcased at IBW
Click Here