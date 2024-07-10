Massive price cut on Mahindra XUV700 AX7. But there is a catch

Mahindra has announced that the AX7 range of its XUV700 is now more affordable
Prices of the XUV700 AX7 now starts at ₹19.49 lakh, falling by almost two lakhs from before
The special prices are valid on both six and seven-seater version of the XUV700 AX7, and on both petrol as well as diesel
The special prices are also valid on the range-topping Mahindra XUV700 AX7 L
The company says the prices are celebratory in nature and have been announced as part of XUV700 completing three years in the Indian market
The special prices of XUV700 AX7 are valid only for four months
Mahindra says the idea behind these new and limited-time prices is to make the XUV700 AX7 more accessible to buyers at large
XUV700 is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian car market, competing against a large number of rivals