Maserati MC20 supercar makes its way to India

Maserati first launched the MC20 supercar back in 2020 globally
The supercar has now been launched in India at a price ₹3.69 crore (ex-showroom)
MC20's engine is mid-mounted, 3.0-litre V6 unit that comes with patented F1 tech
The engine is capable of putting out 630 hp and 730 Nm of peak torque
It comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
Driver can choose from four different driving modes
Maserati MC20 accelerates from 0-100 kmph in under 2.9 seconds
It has a top speed of more than 325 kmph
The MC20 can come to a halt from 100 kmph to a standstill in less than 33 metres