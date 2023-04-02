Maserati MC20 supercar makes its way to India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 02, 2023

Maserati first launched the MC20 supercar back in 2020 globally

The supercar has now been launched in India at a price 3.69 crore (ex-showroom)

MC20's engine is mid-mounted, 3.0-litre V6 unit that comes with patented F1 tech

The engine is capable of putting out 630 hp and 730 Nm of peak torque

It comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

 Driver can choose from four different driving modes

Maserati MC20 accelerates from 0-100 kmph in under 2.9 seconds

 It has a top speed of more than 325 kmph

The MC20 can come to a halt from 100 kmph to a standstill in less than 33 metres
Click to know more
Click Here