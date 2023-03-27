Maserati makes merry on St. Moritz's frozen lake

Maserati gave a concluding appearance at the second International Concours of Elegance
The event took place at the frozen lake of St. Moritz
A few of the brand's most iconic models showed their performance
Models such as Grecale SUV, GranTurismo, Trofeo and fully electric GranTurismo Folgore appeared in the event
The GranTurismo Folgore is the Trident's first electric vehicle
Maserati MC20 Cielo spyder also made an appearance in the event
A few collectible models from the premium automaker showcased their performance on the icy grounds
One of which was the Maserati 420M/58 Eldorado