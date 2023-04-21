Maserati GranTurismo's one-off versions showcased at Milan Design Week

Published Apr 21, 2023

Maserati hosted an exclusive soirée to celebrate its GranTurismo

It showcased the GranTurismo Launch Edition PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary along with three one-offs

The Fuoriserie one-offs included GranTurismo One Off Prisma and GranTurismo One Off Luce

These have been designed by Maserati Centro Stile

The third one-off was GranTurismo One Off Ouroboros conceived by Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara

Former footballer David Beckham and Italian actress Matilda De Angelis were also a part of the event

GranTurismo One Off Prisma consists of 14 different colors – all painted by hand

It is embellished with details of more than 8,500 letters

GranTurismo One Off Luce has almost absent color, making its contours blend into its surroundings
GranTurismo One Off Ouroboros takes inspiration from the Japanese Street Culture
