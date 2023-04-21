Maserati GranTurismo's one-off versions showcased at Milan Design Week

Maserati hosted an exclusive soirée to celebrate its GranTurismo
It showcased the GranTurismo Launch Edition PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary along with three one-offs
The Fuoriserie one-offs included GranTurismo One Off Prisma and GranTurismo One Off Luce
These have been designed by Maserati Centro Stile
The third one-off was GranTurismo One Off Ouroboros conceived by Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara
Former footballer David Beckham and Italian actress Matilda De Angelis were also a part of the event
GranTurismo One Off Prisma consists of 14 different colors – all painted by hand
It is embellished with details of more than 8,500 letters
GranTurismo One Off Luce has almost absent color, making its contours blend into its surroundings