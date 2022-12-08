Maserati Tipo Folgore comes as an all-electric insane machine
The single-seater Formula E car comes paying tribute to the brand's first single-seater Tipo 26 that debuted 96 years ago
The car is painted in electric blue colour theme combined with white stripes
The car will be driven by Maximilan Gunther and Edoardo Mortara
Maserati Tipo Folgore race care is claimed to churn out 469 hp of peak power, bringing up to 600 kW of regenerative power
The technology introduced to the Tipo Folgore ill be transferred to Maserati's high-end Folgore badged electric cars
The Formula E car will compete in Season 9 of the championship
It will compete with Formula E race cars from brands like Porsche, McLaren, jaguar, Nissan
It will make the debut on January 14, 2023