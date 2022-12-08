Maserati has entered the Formula E arena in electric style

Published Dec 08, 2022

Maserati Tipo Folgore comes as an all-electric insane machine

The single-seater Formula E car comes paying tribute to the brand's first single-seater Tipo 26 that debuted 96 years ago

The car is painted in electric blue colour theme combined with white stripes

The car will be driven by Maximilan Gunther and Edoardo Mortara

Maserati Tipo Folgore race care is claimed to churn out 469 hp of peak power, bringing up to 600 kW of regenerative power

The technology introduced to the Tipo Folgore ill be transferred to Maserati's high-end Folgore badged electric cars

The Formula E car will compete in Season 9 of the championship

It will compete with Formula E race cars from brands like Porsche, McLaren, jaguar, Nissan

It will make the debut on January 14, 2023
