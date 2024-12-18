Maruti's massive achievement: 20 lakh cars made in just 12 months!

Published Dec 18, 2024

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a major production milestone in December

This is the highest production achieved by any carmaker in a year in India

Maruti Suzuki is India’s largest carmaker with over 1.5 lakh cars sold each month

Maruti currently has a market share of around 40% in the passenger car segment

Models like Baleno, WagonR are among the most manufactured cars from Maruti

Fronx and Brezza are among the most manufactured SUVs from its stable

Baleno, Swift and WagonR are among the best-selling cars from Maruti

40% of the cars manufactured by Maruti are also exported to other countries

Jimny, Dzire and Swift are some of the popular Maruti models in overseas markets
Here is a quick look at Maruti's major production milestone this year
