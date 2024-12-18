Maruti's massive achievement: 20 lakh cars made in just 12 months!

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a major production milestone in December
This is the highest production achieved by any carmaker in a year in India
Maruti Suzuki is India’s largest carmaker with over 1.5 lakh cars sold each month
Maruti currently has a market share of around 40% in the passenger car segment
Models like Baleno, WagonR are among the most manufactured cars from Maruti
Fronx and Brezza are among the most manufactured SUVs from its stable
Baleno, Swift and WagonR are among the best-selling cars from Maruti
40% of the cars manufactured by Maruti are also exported to other countries
Jimny, Dzire and Swift are some of the popular Maruti models in overseas markets