Maruti's first EV is here. This is it!

Suzuki has finally unveiled the e Vitara
It is the production version of the eVX
The manufacturing will begin in Spring 2025.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on a newly developed platform called the HEARTECT-e, and this has been made specifically for battery electric cars
The e Vitara is going to be globally offered with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh.
The 49 kWh battery promises to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque and it is limited to the 2WD variant.
The 61 kWh battery allows for 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model.
The 4WD with the same makes 300 Nm of torque.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and has a height of 1,635 mm. It has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase.