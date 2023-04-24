Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is an avid fan of cars
The first car he owned was a Maruti 800, which he later sold
He went on to add several luxury cars to his garage through his illustrious career
These include cars like BMW i8, M^ Gran Coupe, X5, 5 Series and 7 Series models
Sachin Tendulkar is also an avid fan of sports cars and owns a few himself
These include a Ferrari 360 Modena which he received as a gift from former F1 champion Michael Schumacher
Sachin Tendulkar also owns a Nissan GT-R Egoist edition which only has 43 units globally
He also owns a Porsche 911 Turbo S sports car which is worth more than ₹3 crore in India
Sachin also owns cars like Volvo S80, Fiat Palio and Audi Q7 SUV