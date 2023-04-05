Maruti Suzuki WagonR takes nosedive in Global NCAP crash test

The Global NCAP has tested the Maruti Suzuki WagorR in a crash test
The hatchback scored one star for adult occupant protection
In terms of child occupant protection, the model scored zero
The GNCAP's crash report stated that in terms of frontal impact, the protection given to the driver's head is adequate
The protection for the passenger head is at considerate level
In the crash test, the protection for driver's chest is stated to be weak
The bodyshell of the car is rated unstable
In the side impact test, protection for head, abdomen and pelvis stand at good while it's marginal for chest protection
The hatchback was equipped with front airbags, belt pretensioner, belt loadlimter and seat belt reminders.