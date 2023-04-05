Maruti Suzuki WagonR takes nosedive in Global NCAP crash test

Published Apr 05, 2023

The Global NCAP has tested the Maruti Suzuki WagorR in a crash test

The hatchback scored one star for adult occupant protection

In terms of child occupant protection, the model scored zero 

The GNCAP's crash report stated that in terms of frontal impact, the protection given to the driver's head is adequate

The protection for the passenger head is at considerate level

In the crash test, the protection for driver's chest is stated to be weak

The bodyshell of the car is rated unstable 

In the side impact test, protection for head, abdomen and pelvis stand at good while it's marginal for chest protection 

The hatchback was equipped with front airbags, belt pretensioner, belt loadlimter and seat belt reminders.
