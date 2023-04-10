Maruti Suzuki wages big SUV war: Strategy decoded

Maruti may have been late to the SUV party but it is now looking to pump up the beat
Known mostly for its small cars and hatchbacks, Maruti wants to capitalise on the growing SUV demand
The company launched the updated Brezza in 2022
The Grand Vitara was launched as an entirely new model
Maruti is now looking to drive out Fronx, a Baleno-based SUV
All eyes are also peeled for the official launch of the much-awaited Jimny
Maruti is aiming for its SUV share in the overall PV market to hit 25 per cent this fiscal
Company officials say SUVs would help Maruti retake 50 per cent market share in the Indian PV segment