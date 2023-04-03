Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Take a look at vehicle sales in FY23

The domestic passenger vehicle industry witnessed its best-ever performance to date this fiscal
Maruti reported its highest wholesales to date at 19,66,164 units
Hyundai Motor India reported that overall wholesales last fiscal was...
...highest-ever since commencing operations in the country
It dispatched 7,20,565 units to dealers last fiscal, an increase of 18%
Tata Motors reported best-ever passenger vehicle dispatches in domestic market
It dispatched 5,38,640 units last fiscal
Kia India's sales stood at 2,69,229 units, witnessing a growth of 44%
Toyota India reported 41% increase in wholesales for FY23