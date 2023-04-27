Maruti Suzuki to increase its production capacity by this much per year

Maruti Suzuki has received board approval to add to its production capacity

The approval is to increase the capacity by up to one million or 10 lakh units per year

The OEM currently has an annual capacity of 1.3 million units per annum

 The increase in production will double its capacity

Its manufacturing facilities are located in Manesar and Gurugram

A new manufacturing facility is coming up in Sonipat

The company also reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit

It has attributed this to its refreshed model lineup 

The company has been on a product-launch spree since early 2022
 New models like Grand Vitara and Fronx have been launched with focus on SUVs. For more...
