Maruti Suzuki to increase its production capacity by this much per year

Maruti Suzuki has received board approval to add to its production capacity
The approval is to increase the capacity by up to one million or 10 lakh units per year
The OEM currently has an annual capacity of 1.3 million units per annum
The increase in production will double its capacity
Its manufacturing facilities are located in Manesar and Gurugram
A new manufacturing facility is coming up in Sonipat
The company also reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
It has attributed this to its refreshed model lineup
The company has been on a product-launch spree since early 2022