Maruti Suzuki to bring six EVs in India by 2030

Maruti Suzuki is all charged up with its electrification plans for India
The carmaker is getting ready to bring in six fully electric vehicles in the country...
...in next seven years
The automaker showcased its first concept EV called the eVX at the Auto Expo 2023
Though Maruti Suzuki holds more than 40% of the market share, it is...
...yet to start its EV journey in the country
Apart from EVs, the company is also aiming to bring in more CNG, Biogas and ethanol-based models
The electric vehicle eVX will enter production in 2025
The carmaker is also aiming to attain carbon neutrality by 2030