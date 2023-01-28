Maruti Suzuki to bring six EVs in India by 2030

Published Jan 28, 2023

Maruti Suzuki is all charged up with its electrification plans for India

The carmaker is getting ready to bring in six fully electric vehicles in the country...

...in next seven years

The automaker showcased its first concept EV called the eVX at the Auto Expo 2023 

Though Maruti Suzuki holds more than 40% of the market share, it is...

...yet to start its EV journey in the country

Apart from EVs, the company is also aiming to bring in more CNG, Biogas and ethanol-based models

The electric vehicle eVX will enter production in 2025

The carmaker is also aiming to attain carbon neutrality by 2030
