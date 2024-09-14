The Swift CNG is priced starting at ₹8.19 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.19 lakh for the top-spec variant. (Prices ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki has already sold over 67,000 units of the Swift in four months of its launch and for the S-CNG it is aiming at 6 lakh sales in FY24-25.
The Swift S-CNG comes only with a 5-speed manual transmission option. The AMT is not being offered in the S-CNG.
The Swift S-CNG is only available in VXi, VXi (O) and ZXi variants.
The engine remains unchanged and produces 69 bhp at 5,700 rpm and a output of 101.8 Nm at 2,900 rpm.
The engine remains the same but it has been optimised to work efficiently with the alternate fuel type.
Maruti Suzuki is also offering the Swift S-CNG on a lease through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe starting from ₹21,628.
The dimensions of the S-CNG variant are: Length 3,860 mm, height 1,520 mm and width 1,735 mm
The manufacturer claims a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg for the CNG variant of the hatchback.