Maruti Suzuki announced that it has incurred a loss of 9% in its total wholesales last month
The decline mounts to 1,39,347 units in December 2022 against the same period in the previous year
The automaker's small models registered a dip in its sales
Cars such as Alto and S-Presso saw about 9,765 units sold last month compared to the same month in 2021 when about 16,320 units were sold
Models such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR also clocked lower sales last month
Sales of these models touched 57,502 units compared to 69,345 units in December 2021
Utility models such as Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara registered higher sales
These models saw sales up to 33,008 units compared to 26,982 units in December 2021
The shortage of electronic components impacted production of a few domestic models