Maruti Suzuki says production may fall. Know why

Maruti Suzuki has claimed recently that there is a possibility its production volume for current fiscal year may get hit
The reason behind this according to the automaker is unpredictability in the availability of electronic components
The company's production is under strain since the shortage of components has started
For the year 2022-2023, Maruti Suzuki has manufactured 19.22 lakh units of vehicles
This figure falls short of its stated target of 20 lakh units for the year
The company shares that it produced 1,08,001 units last month against 1,09,676 units in March 2022
Maruti Suzuki's light commercial vehicle segment has also dipped in production numbers
Currently, the automaker is gearing up for two major launches which are...
...Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the five-door SUV, the Jimny