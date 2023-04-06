Maruti Suzuki Jimny is going to hit Indian market this summer

Published Apr 06, 2023

Maruti Suzuki officially showcased its five-door SUV, Jimny earlier this year

The automaker has started the bookings of this highly-anticipated SUV under its NEXA retail line 

This model is built on four ingredients - ladder frame chassis, ample body angles, three-link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear 

The car is powered by K-series 1.5-litre engine with idle start stop technology

Jimny's power train generates power out of 371 hp and 134 Nm of torque  

The engine is mated to a five-speed manual as well as four-speed automatic gearbox

The interior comes with a nine-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display

The screen comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Maruti Suzuki Jimny rivals the likes of Mahindra Thar
