Slated to launch in June 2023, the Jimny SUV will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa retail network
Besides the exciting and stylish design, Jimny would come packed with advanced features
Being a tough SUV, it will be loaded with off-roading focussed features and technologies
The SUV will get Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD tech for off-roading
Other features include automatic headlamp, SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control
Jimny will get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity
It will get reverse parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD, cruise control etc
Jimny will be available in seven different colour options including two dual-tone themes
Overall, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny could be an exciting product