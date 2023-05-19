Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most awaited cars in India

Published May 19, 2023

Slated to launch in June 2023, the Jimny SUV will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa retail network

Besides the exciting and stylish design, Jimny would come packed with advanced features

Being a tough SUV, it will be loaded with off-roading focussed features and technologies

The SUV will get Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD tech for off-roading

Other features include automatic headlamp, SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control

Jimny will get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

It will get reverse parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD, cruise control etc

Jimny will be available in seven different colour options including two dual-tone themes

Overall, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny could be an exciting product
