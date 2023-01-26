Maruti Suzuki Jimny: 5 things you should know

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023
Here are 5 things that you should know about the jimny
Maruti Suzuki showcased the 5-door version of the Jimny for the first time at the expo
Jimny gets a 1.5-litre K Series engine with idle engine start/stop
It gets AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low-range gearbox as standard
Despite having a four-door design, Jimny measures under 4 metres in lenght
It gets 6 airbags as standard
Maruti Suzuki is offering a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission
Jimny will be offered in just two variants - Zeta and Alpha