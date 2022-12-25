Maruti Suzuki is expecting sales of cars with AGS to go up. Know why

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 25, 2022

Maruti Suzuki believes that sales of cars with auto gear shift will observe a raise

The automaker is expecting this to happen next year

Maruti Suzuki is expecting this change due to raising congestion across cities in India

The Indian automaker introduced the AGS system in its model Celerio in 2013-2014

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its AGS technology in many of its models

The company believes that this technology is and will gain more demand as it offers an ease while driving

Maruti Celerio, Alto K10, WagonR, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso and Baleno offer the AGS technology  

This technology is also affordable 

Hence, it is gaining more traction
Know about Maruti Suzuki's AGS technology 
