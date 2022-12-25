Maruti Suzuki is expecting sales of cars with AGS to go up. Know why

Maruti Suzuki believes that sales of cars with auto gear shift will observe a raise
The automaker is expecting this to happen next year
Maruti Suzuki is expecting this change due to raising congestion across cities in India
The Indian automaker introduced the AGS system in its model Celerio in 2013-2014
Maruti Suzuki has expanded its AGS technology in many of its models
The company believes that this technology is and will gain more demand as it offers an ease while driving
Maruti Celerio, Alto K10, WagonR, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso and Baleno offer the AGS technology
This technology is also affordable
Hence, it is gaining more traction