Maruti Suzuki Invicto first look revealed. Here is how it looks

Published Jun 22, 2023

Maruti Suzuki will take the covers off the Invicto premium MPV on July 5

In the latest teaser, Maruti Suzuki has shown how the grille of the Invicto MPV will look like

The premium MPV will also come with features like ventilated seats, as seen in the teaser

Maruti Suzuki will also equip Invicto with its signature tri-LED headlight units and DRLs

The body-coloured ORVMs will come with turn indicators integrated along with cameras for 360 degree view

At the rear, the premium MPV will get the Invicto badging in bold letters

Maruti Suzuki will also offer wraparound LED taillights on the Invicto as well as shark-fin antena

Maruti Suzuki has already opened bookings for the Invicto MPV ahead of its launch

According to reports, the MPV will be introduced with only hybrid powertrain
