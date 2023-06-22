Maruti Suzuki Invicto first look revealed. Here is how it looks

Maruti Suzuki will take the covers off the Invicto premium MPV on July 5
In the latest teaser, Maruti Suzuki has shown how the grille of the Invicto MPV will look like
The premium MPV will also come with features like ventilated seats, as seen in the teaser
Maruti Suzuki will also equip Invicto with its signature tri-LED headlight units and DRLs
The body-coloured ORVMs will come with turn indicators integrated along with cameras for 360 degree view
At the rear, the premium MPV will get the Invicto badging in bold letters
Maruti Suzuki will also offer wraparound LED taillights on the Invicto as well as shark-fin antena
Maruti Suzuki has already opened bookings for the Invicto MPV ahead of its launch
According to reports, the MPV will be introduced with only hybrid powertrain