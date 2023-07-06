Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the most expensive car from the brand

Published Jul 06, 2023

Based on Toyota Innova Hycross, the premium MPV carries a wide range of features

Check all the key features of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium MPV

The car gets twin-beam LED automatic headlamps complemented by LED DRL

The MPV features a fully digital instrument cluster and a freestanding large touchscreen infotainment system

The driver display shows a wide range of information about the car including tyre pressure data from built-in TPMS

The infotainment system shows the 360-degree surrounding view of the car enhancing convenience and safety

The front seats come with ventilated function and offers 8-way power adjustability

The mid-row features captain seats enhancing the premiumness of the cabin

It features multi-zone automatic climate control

Powered tailgate is another interesting feature of the MPV that can be controlled by just pushing a button at the driver side door
