Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG variant is here!

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 06, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the Grand Vitara SUV

Grand Vitara CNG version has been launched at a price of 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Grand Vitara CNG will be offered in two variants - Delta and Zeta

The Delta variant has been priced at 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Zeta variant's price stands at 15.84 lakh

With the launch of this CNG model, Maruti Suzuki has expanded its CNG offering to 14 models now

Grand Vitara CNG SUV is only one that offers six airbags

The SUV is powered by K-series 1.5-litre, dual jet and dual VVT engine 

The engine generates a power output of 86.63 bhp and 121.5 Nm peak torque

Maruti Suzuki claims the fuel efficiency of the model to be 26.6 km/kg
