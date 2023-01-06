Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the Grand Vitara SUV
Grand Vitara CNG version has been launched at a price of ₹12.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
Grand Vitara CNG will be offered in two variants - Delta and Zeta
The Delta variant has been priced at ₹12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Zeta variant's price stands at ₹15.84 lakh
With the launch of this CNG model, Maruti Suzuki has expanded its CNG offering to 14 models now
Grand Vitara CNG SUV is only one that offers six airbags
The SUV is powered by K-series 1.5-litre, dual jet and dual VVT engine
The engine generates a power output of 86.63 bhp and 121.5 Nm peak torque
Maruti Suzuki claims the fuel efficiency of the model to be 26.6 km/kg