Fronx gets a stylish and dominating look
The Baleno based SUV gets design elements from other Nexa models and a bit of Tata cars like style
Fronx gets a 190 mm of ground clearance that enhances the car's capability to tackle rough roads
It gets large wheelarches and 16-inch alloy wheels
At ₹7.46- ₹13.13 lakh price range, Fronx is similarly priced as Brezza, its own sibling
Fronx gets a peppy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that worked in Baleno RS
Being based on the Baleno, he Fronx comes with the same cabin as its hatchback sibling
The SUV will be sold through Nexa retail network
Fronx misses out on features like TPMS, rain sensing wipers, rear seat armrest