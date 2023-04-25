Maruti Suzuki finally launched Fronx SUV with a fresh design and host of features

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 25, 2023

Fronx gets a stylish and dominating look

The Baleno based SUV gets design elements from other Nexa models and a bit of Tata cars like style

Fronx gets a 190 mm of ground clearance that enhances the car's capability to tackle rough roads

It gets large wheelarches and 16-inch alloy wheels

At 7.46- 13.13 lakh price range, Fronx is similarly priced as Brezza, its own sibling

Fronx gets a peppy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that worked in Baleno RS

Being based on the Baleno, he Fronx comes with the same cabin as its hatchback sibling

The SUV will be sold through Nexa retail network

Fronx misses out on features like TPMS, rain sensing wipers, rear seat armrest
