Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest SUV from the brand

The Fronx was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki is accepting bookings for the Fronx
Fronx will sit above Baleno and below Brezza
It will be offered with two petrol engines
There is a 1.2-litre K-Series unit and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet unit
Fronx comes with upto 6 airbags, Hill Hold Assist and ESP among others
There is a 360-degree parking camera on offer
Moreover, there is a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, heads-up display, automatic headlamps etc
The Fronx will be offered in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha