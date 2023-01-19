Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest SUV from the brand

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 19, 2023

The Fronx was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki is accepting bookings for the Fronx

Fronx will sit above Baleno and below Brezza

It will be offered with two petrol engines

There is a 1.2-litre K-Series unit and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet unit

Fronx comes with upto 6 airbags, Hill Hold Assist and ESP among others

There is a 360-degree parking camera on offer 

Moreover, there is a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, heads-up display, automatic headlamps etc

The Fronx will be offered in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha
