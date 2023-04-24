Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV broke cover at Auto Expo 2023 and comes based on Baleno premium hatchback
Both the Fronx and Baleno share some design similarity
The Fronx also carries some design similarities to XL6 and Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between ₹7.46 lakh and ₹13.13 lakh
Fronx will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa retail network
The SUV will compete with rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and its own sibling Brezza as well
It comes available in nine different exterior colour options including dual tone paints
Fronx is the only Maruti Suzuki model with a peppy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that was available in Baleno RS before
Transmission options for the SUV include a manual and an six-speed automatic unit