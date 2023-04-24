Maruti's latest SUV is officially in India

Published Apr 24, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV broke cover at Auto Expo 2023 and comes based on Baleno premium hatchback

Both the Fronx and Baleno share some design similarity

The Fronx also carries some design similarities to XL6 and Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between 7.46 lakh and 13.13 lakh

 Check product page

Fronx will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa retail network

The SUV will compete with rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and its own sibling Brezza as well

It comes available in nine different exterior colour options including dual tone paints

Fronx is the only Maruti Suzuki model with a peppy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that was available in Baleno RS before

Transmission options for the SUV include a manual and an six-speed automatic unit
