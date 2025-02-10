The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has received enhanced safety features
The small hatchback has received six airbags as standard fitment
Along with this update, the Celerio has become pricier as well
It has been slapped with a price hike ranging up to ₹32,500
The top-end ZXi+ AMT trim of Celerio has received highest price hike
The entry-level LXi MT, ZXi MT, and ZXi+ MT trims now command a premium of ₹27,500
VXi AMT trim has witnessed a price hike of ₹21,000, while the VXi MT and VXi CNG MT get a uniform price hike of ₹16,000 each
The ZXi AMT is the only trim that has not received a price hike in latest revision
With this price hike, the Celerio now comes priced between ₹5.64 lakh and ₹7.37 lakh (ex-showroom)