Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the widely popular small hatchbacks in India

Published Feb 10, 2025

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has received enhanced safety features

The small hatchback has received six airbags as standard fitment

Along with this update, the Celerio has become pricier as well

It has been slapped with a price hike ranging up to 32,500

The top-end ZXi+ AMT trim of Celerio has received highest price hike

The entry-level LXi MT, ZXi MT, and ZXi+ MT trims now command a premium of 27,500

VXi AMT trim has witnessed a price hike of 21,000, while the VXi MT and VXi CNG MT get a uniform price hike of 16,000 each

The ZXi AMT is the only trim that has not received a price hike in latest revision

With this price hike, the Celerio now comes priced between 5.64 lakh and 7.37 lakh (ex-showroom)
