Maruti Suzuki cars will see a price hike ranging up to ₹25,000
With this move, Maruti Suzuki has followed the brands like Hyundai, Mahindra among others who have already announced price hike
The carmaker announced that all its cars will see a 4% price hike
The price hike move comes owing to increasing raw material costs
Along with the high fuel costs, rising inflation, the higher costs of vehicles will impact the buyers significantly
Also, this would further put pressure on PV sales, which is under pressure already
Meanwhile, a report claims small car sales would rebound in 2025
Maruti Suzuki holds the largest small car portfolio in India
Hence, the sales rebound would boost Maruti Suzuki's retail numbers as well