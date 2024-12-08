Maruti Suzuki cars in India to be pricier from January 2025

Published Dec 08, 2024

Maruti Suzuki cars will see a price hike ranging up to 25,000

With this move, Maruti Suzuki has followed the brands like Hyundai, Mahindra among others who have already announced price hike

The carmaker announced that all its cars will see a 4% price hike

The price hike move comes owing to increasing raw material costs

Along with the high fuel costs, rising inflation, the higher costs of vehicles will impact the buyers significantly

Also, this would further put pressure on PV sales, which is under pressure already

Meanwhile, a report claims small car sales would rebound in 2025

Maruti Suzuki holds the largest small car portfolio in India

Hence, the sales rebound would boost Maruti Suzuki's retail numbers as well
