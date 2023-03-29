Maruti Suzuki becomes top car exporter for second straight year

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 29, 2023

The OEM has emerged as the top exporter of Made-in-India cars in the financial year 2022-23

It has dispatched 2.26 lakh units between April last year and February this year

It is ahead by 83,991 units against its key rival Hyundai Motor so far

 Maruti has also achieved a major landmark of shipping 25 lakh units...

...since it started exporting cars globally 36 years ago

It exports 17 of its models including the new Grand Vitara SUV

The carmaker exports to nearly 100 countries across the world

With March export data yet to come, Maruti is all set to end the financial year on top

Maruti began exports from 1986 with few models dispatched to countries like Nepal and Bangladesh
