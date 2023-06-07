Maruti Suzuki announces price of Jimny SUV. Check how much it costs

Published Jun 07, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will rival Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV segment

Maruti has launched Jimny SUV at a starting price of 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

The price of this SUV goes up to 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant

Jimny SUV undercuts Mahindra Thar price by around one lakh for the entry-level 4WD variants

Maruti is offering Jimny SUV in two variants with its AllGrip Pro technology as standard feature

Maruti Jimny has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings even before the carmaker announced the prices

Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces around 105 hp and134 Nm of torque

The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter

India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of Jimny
