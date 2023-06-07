Maruti Suzuki announces price of Jimny SUV. Check how much it costs

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will rival Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV segment
Maruti has launched Jimny SUV at a starting price of ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
The price of this SUV goes up to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant
Jimny SUV undercuts Mahindra Thar price by around ₹one lakh for the entry-level 4WD variants
Maruti is offering Jimny SUV in two variants with its AllGrip Pro technology as standard feature
Maruti Jimny has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings even before the carmaker announced the prices
Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces around 105 hp and134 Nm of torque
The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter
India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of Jimny