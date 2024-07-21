Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is set to promise more fuel economy

Published Jul 21, 2024

The small entry-level hatchback will become more lightweight in its next generation avatar

The new Alto K10 will come shedding 100 kg weight, promising more fuel economy

New Alto K10 will come weighing at 580 kg, down from the current model's 680 kg weight

This means, the hatchback will promise about 3% more fuel economy than the current model

This also means the Alto K10 will command fewer materials during production and 20% less energy during manufacturing

New Alto K10 aims a 15% weight reduction over the next decade via an upgraded Heartect architecture and new engine tech

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 owing to tightening regulations

After that, the Alto K10 is the only flagbearer for the automaker in the entry-level segment

Despite the rise of SUVs and shrinking market share of hatchbacks, the Alto K10 still has its own set of takers 
