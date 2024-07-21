The small entry-level hatchback will become more lightweight in its next generation avatar
The new Alto K10 will come shedding 100 kg weight, promising more fuel economy
New Alto K10 will come weighing at 580 kg, down from the current model's 680 kg weight
This means, the hatchback will promise about 3% more fuel economy than the current model
This also means the Alto K10 will command fewer materials during production and 20% less energy during manufacturing
New Alto K10 aims a 15% weight reduction over the next decade via an upgraded Heartect architecture and new engine tech
Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 owing to tightening regulations
After that, the Alto K10 is the only flagbearer for the automaker in the entry-level segment
Despite the rise of SUVs and shrinking market share of hatchbacks, the Alto K10 still has its own set of takers