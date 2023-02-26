Maruti Suzuki all set to bring six EVs by end of this decade

Maruti Suzuki has finally entered the EV segment
Though, it is yet to launch its first electric vehicle
After showcasing its concept EV earlier this year, the automaker is now aiming to bring in six EVs by the end of 2030
Maruti Suzuki has planned to position these electric vehicles in different segments
In an attempt to keep its mass appeal constant, the automaker is also trying to bring down the battery cost
Maruti Suzuki's concept electric car, eVX is expected to hit production in 2025
The automaker also wants to sell 10,000 EVs per month in the coming years
Apart from focusing on bringing EVs in the market, the brand is also trying to strengthen its SUV game