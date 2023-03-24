Maruti sells 20 lakh cars under Nexa chain. Which is the best-seller?

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Nexa retail chain has sold over two million units since its inception in 2015
Nexa is the automaker's premium retail chain
Currently, the chain offers models namely Baleno, XL6, Ciaz, Ignis and the latest Grand Vitara
Upcoming models such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimny will soon join the line
The automaker believes that the two new models will positively push its sales figures under the chain
Maruti Fronx is all set for its official launch next month
The car is based on Baleno hatchback and bookings for it is already open
The automaker is also going to launch its five-door SUV Jimny in the coming months
This model rivals the likes of Mahindra Thar