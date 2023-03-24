Maruti sells 20 lakh cars under Nexa chain. Which is the best-seller?

Published Mar 24, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Nexa retail chain has sold over two million units since its inception in 2015

Nexa is the automaker's premium retail chain

Currently, the chain offers models namely Baleno, XL6, Ciaz, Ignis and the latest Grand Vitara

Upcoming models such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Jimny will soon join the line

The automaker believes that the two new models will positively push its sales figures under the chain

Maruti Fronx is all set for its official launch next month

The car is based on Baleno hatchback and bookings for it is already open

The automaker is also going to launch its five-door SUV Jimny in the coming months

This model rivals the likes of Mahindra Thar
